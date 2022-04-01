PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Buddy the cat is healing, and headed home with a foster family. Buddy — who was mauled by two dogs in Frankford last week — is now in stable condition.
Officers say a 12-year-old and a 17-year-old urged dogs to attack Buddy as he sat on his family's porch.
The suspects surrendered to police.