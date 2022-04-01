HELLERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Two young girls died in a two-alarm house fire on Friday in Hellertown, Northampton County that sent four others to the hospital, officials say. The fire occurred just before 1 a.m. at 630 Linden Street.

Officials identified the victims as 15-year-old Brianna Baer and 10-year-old Abigail Kaufman. Both of them were pronounced dead at St. Luke’s Hospital in Bethlehem. An autopsy will be performed on Monday to determine the cause of death, according to a release.

The two girls were trapped inside the home on Linden Street until firefighters rushed to get them.

Two officers had to go to the hospital due to smoke inhalation. One of those officers has already been released, and the other is expected to be OK. The parents were also taken to the hospital.

Six people taken to the hospital due to this early morning house fire in Hellertown, including two children and two police officers. Live updates on @CBSPhilly. pic.twitter.com/8DpQoakonO — Jan Carabeo (@JanCarabeoCBS3) April 1, 2022

Firefighters arrived to find flames and thick smoke coming from the home and the fire quickly reached two alarms. Eyewitness News has been told a mother and father made it out but two young girls were stuck on the second floor.

The two kids were freed by using a ladder and then placed onto stretchers.

“There was one adult outside and she was advising that her kids were inside,” Corporal John Donato, of the Hellertown Police Department, said. “They attempted to make entry. The smoke and the flames were too bad for them to get in. Firefighters arrived on the scene a short time later, were able to get the two juveniles out.”

Officials told CBS3 the home looks to be a complete loss.

There’s no word yet on a cause for the fire. It’s under investigation.