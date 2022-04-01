NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — On Friday, law enforcement officers are honoring one of the Pennsylvania State troopers killed in a crash on I-95. A viewing for trooper Branden Sisca will be held from noon to 3 p.m. at Boyd-Horrox-Givinish Funeral Home in Norristown.

It then resumes from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Eyewitness News will stream Sisca’s funeral on Saturday at noon on CBS News Philly.

Friends and family gathered in Levittown Thursday for the funeral of Martin Mack, the other Pennsylvania State trooper killed in that I-95 crash.

Mack and Sisca were killed last week by an alleged drunk driver on I-95 in South Philadelphia.

“Everyone will keep their memory the way they need to,” Stephanie Mack, Martin’s wife, said. “I will remember my hero as an amazing father, my best friend, and my filter. My sounding board, my husband. The girls were incredibly lucky to have you, even if that times cut incredibly too short.”

Mack was laid to rest at Our Lady of Grace Cemetery in Langhorne.