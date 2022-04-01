BEDMINSTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Damage from Thursday’s storm in Bedminster Township, Bucks County was caused by a tornado, the National Weather Service says. The tornado tore through an area on Bucks Road in Bedminster.

The damage path runs parallel to Route 113 between Silverdale and Elephant Road to the northeast.

The storm survey team has determined that a tornado occurred generally in the area of the 113/313 intersection. Further details including rating and path length will be available later today. — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) April 1, 2022

The storm was a very close call for a lot of folks in northern Bucks County. In lower Bucks County, a lot of smaller tree limbs are down but in northern Bucks, there’s major destruction.

In one backyard, a huge tree was tossed at a home that sits at the intersection of Bucks and Bedminster Roads.

The homeowner told Eyewitness News that his father bought the home in 1984, and when he did, the tree was located in the backyard. But that’s no longer the case after Thursday night. The base trunk of the tree completely came up.

Other limbs from the tree came crashing down and it barely missed the top of a home. Luckily, the homeowner wasn’t home at the time.

His son says they are all lucky it wasn’t any worse.

“We all went to the basement, and then we’re watching the news,” Phil Dicriscio said. “And they’re showing that anomaly, and it’s like Dublin, that could be a tornado, Bedminster out to 611 and I had a bad feeling. Nothing really hit the house. The siding up there is ripped off, but nothing crazy, so we’re lucky.”

The gutters were also ripped off the home.

Our office will be conducting a storm survey later today in Upper Bucks County approximately in the area highlighted below. This is in relation to the severe thunderstorms that moved through the area on March 31, 2022. More information: https://t.co/zxSz7xwAa3 pic.twitter.com/g1T91dtJfA — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) April 1, 2022

The homeowner also said the storm was so powerful that it picked up a truck bed in the backyard and tossed it to the front yard.

At this time, there’s no report of any injuries. CBS3 reached out to Bucks County EMS for an official number of calls, including for ambulance services.

PECO crews just left the scene, but they’re scattered throughout Bedminster and Dublin for several reports of downed trees and utility work needed.

More than 150 customers in the area lost power Thursday night, according to PECO.