PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Severe storms brought strong winds, heavy rains and even triggered a tornado warning to our region Thursday night. The tornado warning for Bucks County has since expired.

Heavy rain is coming down in Center City.

We’ve also seen a lot of lightning with these storms. This was the scene of the storm moving through Hilltown Township, Bucks County.

This area is just south of where that tornado warning was issued.

Heavy rain is slowing down travel on the roads. Flooding is also a concern.

There are also several reports of downed trees and power outages.

Be sure to keep your phone and other devices charged because any downed trees and branches may lead to some power outages.

Spring is the unofficial start of severe weather season and a good reminder to create a severe weather safety plan for yourself and your family.

Following the storm system, we will see a few showers Friday morning clearing to partly sunny skies by the afternoon.

CBS3’s Tammie Souza contributed to this report.