PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The greater Philadelphia area remains under a severe thunderstorm watch until midnight Friday.

Improvements in technology and forecasting allowed the Storm Prediction Center to highlight this potential severe weather threat over five days ago.

A line of severe storms with a history of damaging winds and tornado warnings will cross the Philadelphia area between 8 p.m. Thursday and midnight.

This is the same system that spawned a severe weather outbreak with dozens of tornadoes across the deep south and midwest earlier this week.

The main threat we face is damaging winds with 60 to 70 mph wind gusts. There is also a threat of isolated tornadoes and localized flooding.

Be sure to keep your phone and other devices charged because any downed trees and branches may lead to some power outages.

The storms are moving slowly ahead of a cold front, which will eventually cross the area sometime after midnight.

Highs Thursday reached the 70s in many places with gusty southwest winds and peeks of sunshine adding to increased instability.

Spring is the unofficial start of severe weather season and a good reminder to create a severe weather safety plan for yourself and your family.

Following the storm system, we will see a few showers Friday morning clearing to partly sunny skies by the afternoon.