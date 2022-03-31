Philadelphia Weather: From Record Cold To Severe Threat Expected To Bring Damaging Winds, Possible Isolated Tornadoes On Thursday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The final week of March has been quite the rollercoaster. After several days of a cold snap, warmer temperatures and a severe weather threat return to the Delaware and Lehigh Valleys on Thursday.
A warm front will lift through the region early Thursday morning, prompting showers and ushering in a very warm and unstable airmass over the region.
Afternoon temperatures are expected to soar into the 70s across Philadelphia, breaking our four-day streak of below-average temperatures. Windy conditions will also kick off a period of unsettled weather across the region.
Afternoon wind gusts could reach as high as 35 mph independent of possible thunderstorms likely to form late in the day. After 4 p.m., thunderstorms will begin to develop which could lead to heavy rain, small hail, and damaging wind gusts.

Stronger storms will be capable of producing gusts as high as 60 mph. At this time the tornado threat looks low, but a few isolated twisters cannot be completely ruled out.
People traveling home should remain alert for possible downpours and reduced visibility during their commute home.
People traveling home should remain alert for possible downpours and reduced visibility during their commute home.

People across the area should have a way of receiving alerts.
The severe weather threat should diminish after midnight. However, rain showers will continue overnight before drier air arrives by daybreak on Friday.