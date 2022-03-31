PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An attempted armed robbery suspect was shot and killed by a customer inside a corner store in North Philadelphia Wednesday. The shooting happened on the 1400 block of Master Street in North Philadelphia, around 12:30 p.m.
Police say the man was shot twice by a customer. He was transported to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead at 12:55 p.m., according to officials.READ MORE: Philadelphia Weather: From Record Cold To Severe Threat Expected To Bring Damaging Winds, Possible Isolated Tornadoes On Thursday
Police originally stated the suspect was killed by the owner.READ MORE: Philadelphia Police Officer Struck By Suspected DUI Driver In Tacony Hit-And-Run, Police Say
Police say the customer who shot the man has a license to carry. There’s no word on if he’ll face any charges.MORE NEWS: Funeral To Be Held For Pennsylvania State Trooper, Martin Mack, Who Was Killed In Crash On I-95
