TULLYTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Pennsylvania State Troopers are burying one of their own killed in the line of duty on Thursday. The funeral for trooper Martin Mack starts at 11 a.m.
The funeral will be streamed on CBS News Philly.
On Wednesday, state troopers lined up to salute Mack during his viewing.
Police say Mack and trooper Branden Sisca, along with a civilian, were hit and killed by a driver on I-95 last Monday.
The driver is facing murder and DUI charges.
CBS3 will also carry Sisca’s funeral this weekend on CBS News Philly, which starts at noon on Saturday.