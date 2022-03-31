Malik Johnson Charged With Aggravated Assault After Injuring 2 Cops During Chaotic Chase In Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have arrested a Horsham man after a road rage incident that led officers on a wild chase through several neighborhoods in the city. Malik Johnson, 24, was charged with aggravated assault, criminal mischief, and other related charges, officials announced on Thursday.

Around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to reports of a road rage incident near the intersection of Witte Street and Allegheny Avenue.

A couple told police Johnson, who was driving a white Toyota Camry, pulled out a gun and pointed it at them.

Police say they attempted to pull Johnson over at the 3100 block of Jasper Street, but he ignored the commands of officers and fled the scene.

With the help of a police helicopter, officers chased Johnson through Kensington and into Northeast Philadelphia.

Eventually, police say Johnson crashed into a highway patrol SUV and two other parked cars on the 2000 block of Fraley Street where highway patrol officers were able to take him into custody. The officers were treated and released from Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital.

The Camry Johnson was driving came back in stolen status for a carjacking and kidnapping in Pittsburgh, police say.

The car was towed and the investigation is still ongoing.