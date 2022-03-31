PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new exhibit is giving people a deep dive into the mysteries of the ocean. Eyewitness News got a preview at the Academy of Natural Sciences on Thursday morning.
The exhibit is called "Extreme Deep: Mission to the Abyss."
Visitors will get to see firsthand some of the creatures that live at the very bottom of the ocean.
Also on display is some of the technology that’s helped scientists travel to the ocean floor and an exhibit on the Titanic.
"Extreme Deep" opens on Saturday.
For more information on the exhibit and ticket info, click here.