By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA  (CBS) – City officials will provide an update on the anti-violence efforts underway across Philadelphia. The briefing will take place at approximately 1 p.m. and be streamed on CBS News Philly above. 

  • What:  City officials will provide an update on the anti-violence efforts underway across Philadelphia. 
  • When: Wednesday, March 30, 2022.
  • Time: 1 p.m.
