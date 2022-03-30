PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A driver has been charged with homicide by vehicle while DUI in a crash that claimed the life of a 3-year-old child in Philadelphia’s Brewerytown neighborhood. The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office says 62-year-old Timothy Robinson is facing involuntary manslaughter, homicide by vehicle and related charges.

Neighbors say they could not believe what they heard or saw. They say this is one of those moments that will stick with them as they wait for justice.

“It was just so horrific, it was horrible and actually that’s the blood of the baby there,” a neighbor said.

Wrapping flowers and a teddy bear around a pole, neighbors in Brewerytown made a memorial. It’s feet away from where a 2002 black Nissan landed upside down on a mother and her 3-year-old child.

“I just heard a really loud noise. Sounded like a car accident, then I just heard screaming out on the street,” Paul Ripcher said.

Officials say this all unfolded Monday morning when Robinson hit another vehicle before he jumped a curb, went airborne, struck a building, bounced off it and landed on the two pedestrians.

The crash caused people all along the 3000 block of Girard Avenue to leave their homes and abandon their vehicles.

“I started shaking and crying because I wasn’t sure what happened and then you could see the baby’s legs just underneath the roof of the car and we started to push from the back,” Deza Rullan said.

Despite their efforts, the toddler, John Johnson, later died at Temple University Hospital. Officials say his 27-year-old mother managed to free herself.

“We were just trying to be hopeful but a 3-year-old with a whole car on top,” Rullan said.

Firefighters used extraction tools to remove Robinson from the driver’s seat.

On Tuesday afternoon, the district attorney announced a number of charges against him, including homicide by vehicle while DUI.

In a statement, DA Larry Krasner said: “My heart is broken for this child and for the family that now grieves such a terrible loss. Intoxicated driving is never OK and this tragedy is why.”

“It’s devastating it’s heartbreaking. It’s the worst thing in the world,” Ripcher said.

The DA went on to say his office will work to hold the driver accountable. He says they are also recommitting to confronting traffic violence.