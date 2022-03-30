TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – Officials from Trenton and New Jersey will announce Wednesday an arrest in connection to the homicide of Sequoya Bacon-Jones, the 9-year-old girl who was shot by a stray bullet and killed last weekend. The press conference will take place at approximately 11 a.m. and be streamed on CBS News Philly above.

Officials told CBS3 there were a number of witnesses when the shooting happened.

Bacon-Jones was outside playing with her brother in the common area of their Cooper Street apartment. Police say a fight among a large group gathered nearby broke out and someone started firing.

“He shot off two rounds first, everybody scattered, and then he shot off another four rounds and my daughter got hit,” the girl’s mother, Shea Bacon-Jones, said. “I run up and my baby is laying on the ground covered in blood. She’s not crying at all, she’s just like moaning and she’s reaching for me and I’m like I can’t believe what I’m looking at. It’s not really happening, but it’s really happening,”

No one else was injured in the shooting.

