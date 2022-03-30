PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An armed man was shot and killed by the owner of a corner store after police say he tried to rob the place. The shooting happened on the 1400 block of Master Street in North Philadelphia, around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. That’s near Temple University.
Police say the man was shot four times — twice in the chest and twice in the abdomen. He was transported to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead at 12:55 p.m., according to officials.
A gun was recovered, police say.
