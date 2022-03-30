TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – Investigators have announced an arrest of a teenager for the murder of a 9-year-old girl in Trenton. Isiah Roberts, 19, has been arrested in connection to the homicide of Sequoya Bacon-Jones.

Roberts is being charged with murder, aggravated assault, and other offenses.

Police say Bacon-Jones was shot by a stray bullet last Friday. She was outside playing with her brother in the common area of their Cooper Street apartment. Officials told CBS3 there were a number of witnesses when the shooting happened.

“He shot off two rounds first, everybody scattered, and then he shot off another four rounds and my daughter got hit,” the girl’s mother, Shea Bacon-Jones, said. “I run up and my baby is laying on the ground covered in blood. She’s not crying at all, she’s just like moaning and she’s reaching for me and I’m like I can’t believe what I’m looking at. It’s not really happening, but it’s really happening,”

Police say a fight among a large group gathered nearby broke out and someone started firing, and the shooting stemmed from something posted on social media.

Shea Bacon-Jones, Sequoya’s mother, says all she has is memories of her little girl @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/V5NpiZoTPf — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) March 30, 2022

“She was a bright 9-year-old little girl,” Shea Bacon-Jones said. “She came into this world fighting, she left this world fighting, but she loved to live. She loved to make people laugh, she loved to make them smile. You had to love her like that was her thing. She was going to make sure that once you leave her, that you’re going to remember her for the rest of your life. And now all I have are our memories. I can’t make anymore. She can’t do anymore, and that is not fair. That is not fair to me. That’s not fair to her dad, not fair to her aunts, uncles, and cousins, her big sister, or big brother. It’s not fair. It really isn’t.”

No one else was injured in the shooting.