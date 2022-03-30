CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — The Delaware County Medical Examiner’s Office is still conducting an autopsy to identify the human remains found earlier this week. Chopper 3 was over the scene on Wednesday, where authorities dug up the remains at Deshong Park.

Officers at the Chester Police Department are treating this as a homicide investigation, but right now, they don’t have any suspects.

The medical examiner’s office is working to determine the victim’s cause and manner of death.

Chester police are working to identify the victim whose skeletal remains were found buried three feet underground at Deshong Park.

Commissioner Steven Gretsky says a foul odor was coming from the area.

“On Monday, March 28, 2022, at 16:30 hours, I was contacted by a local artist who was in the area of Deshong Park filming a movie,” Gretsky said. “When he was filming a movie, he was approached by a male and told him he knows where a body is located.”

Police soon got involved. So too did agents from the FBI, who helped recover evidence from the scene.

“If anybody knows anything about this matter or if there’s somebody you know who frequents that park or cuts through that park who has been missing, police need to hear from you because every bit of detail at this point can be very, very helpful,” Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said.

The area where the body was dug up is just a short distance away from three tents that are part of a homeless encampment.

“The person who stopped the artist had a homemade tent tarp area where they were living in the park,” Gretsky said. “They were a person of interest. They’ve been cooperating with the detectives and since has been released.”

This is the third set of human remains discovered in Delaware County in recent weeks.

The first two were in Ridley Township. Now, this set of remains in Chester.

Residents are rattled.

“Chester’s wonderful, and I love Chester,” Betty Stinson said. “It’s scary.”

The body is so badly decomposed that cops don’t even know if the victim was male or female. They want to identify the body in hopes of bringing family members closure.