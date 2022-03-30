CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — A disturbing discovery in Delaware County is now the focus of a homicide investigation after a body was found at a park in Chester. CBS3 has been told investigators are expected to release more information Wednesday morning.

Crews worked at the scene there in Delaware County late into the night on Tuesday under tents and spotlights.

Police tell CBS3 officers were first called to the park after a body was discovered in the woods around 7:15 p.m. on Monday.

When officers arrived, they were directed to a part of the park near East 11th Street. They located the remains and started the investigation.

Crews have been seen working in hazmat suits since.

Now, investigators have not yet identified the remains. And the cause of death is still unclear.

But CBS3 has learned the FBI has joined Chester police and the medical examiner in this homicide investigation.

CBS3’s Jan Carabeo contributed to this report.