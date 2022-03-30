PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A road rage suspect is in custody Wednesday morning after leading police on a wild and chaotic chase through Philadelphia. While police investigate what made this driver mad enough to pull a gun on a couple in Kensington before leading police on a dangerous and destructive chase, they’re learning the car in question was used to commit crimes in Pittsburgh just a few days ago.

Around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to reports of road rage near 2000 Ann Street in Kensington.

A couple told police a driver in a white Toyota Camry had pulled out a gun and pointed it at them.

Police pulled over the car in question less than a mile away near 3100 Jasper Street. They say the driver briefly got out of the vehicle but quickly got back in and took off.

Soon after, police say the driver of the Camry backed into the front end of a police SUV with two officers inside only escalating the police pursuit.

With the help of a police helicopter, officers chased the car through Kensington and into Northeast Philadelphia.

At one point, police say the driver turned off all the lights in the car in an effort to escape but it didn’t work.

Eventually, police say the Camry crashed into a highway patrol SUV and two other parked cars on the 5400 block of Torresdale Avenue where highway patrol officers were able to take the driver into custody.

All of the officers involved are expected to be OK.

“The officers that were rear-ended were not injured,” Chief Inspector Scott Small said. “The highway patrol officers were shaken up, bumps and bruises. They will be treated and released, even though their vehicle appears to be totaled.”

When officers ran the plates of the Toyota Camry, they found it had been reported stolen during a carjacking in Pittsburgh three days ago. It’s also wanted in connection with kidnapping there as well.

Philadelphia police aren’t sure if the 24-year-old they arrested is the same suspect wanted for the carjacking and kidnapping in Pittsburgh.

They say he will be charged for the road rage incident in Philadelphia while they investigate.