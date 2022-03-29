PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man died in a hail of gunfire in Port Richmond on Monday night. Police say the victim was shot after he left the gym and got into his Jeep. It happened on the 2200 block of East Tioga Street, just before 8 p.m.
Police identified the victim as 42-year-old Sante Shelton. His family tells CBS3 he was a father of eight children.
Police say Shelton was shot and killed while inside his Jeep, just outside of Swift Fit. His vehicle crashed into a parked car.
His family says one of his passions was working out, which is why he may have been at the gym on Monday night.
His grieving family urges the gunman to turn themselves in.
“Y’all hurt a whole family by something real senseless. He didn’t deserve it. He was a good dad. He did everything he needed to do for our family,” the victim’s sister Andranetta Bundy said.
Police are now working to learn the motive for the shooting.
No arrests have been made.
