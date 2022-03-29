PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Progressives in the Philadelphia City Council have introduced a tax on the city’s wealthy. Councilmember Kendra Brooks introduced the “Philly Wealth Tax” during a Zoom call Tuesday to combat inequality in the city.
It's a municipal tax that would tax wealth in stocks and bonds.
U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who ran on a presidential campaign to tax the wealthy, tuned in virtually for the announcement.
If approved, the tax could generate $150 to $400 million in revenue every year.
It would also be the first tax of its kind in a major U.S. city.