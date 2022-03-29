PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – SEPTA Police are offering a $1,000 reward to find a man they say is pretending to be a SEPTA worker. According to police, 57-year-old Larry Reese posed as a SEPTA worker to try to lure a bus operator from her bus in Strawberry Mansion on Feb. 20.
