By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Larry Reese, Local, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – SEPTA Police are offering a $1,000 reward to find a man they say is pretending to be a SEPTA worker. According to police, 57-year-old Larry Reese posed as a SEPTA worker to try to lure a bus operator from her bus in Strawberry Mansion on Feb. 20.

The incident took place near 3300 Dauphin Street.

If you’ve seen Reese, give SEPTA police a call at (215) 580-8111.

