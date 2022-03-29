RIDLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — The body found in a vehicle submerged in the Ridley Township Marina on Monday has been confirmed as James Amabile, who has been missing since 2003. The Delaware County Medical Examiner’s Office said Tuesday they used dental records to make the positive identification.

Amabile had been missing since 2003 after he called his kids’ babysitter to say he was running five minutes late to pick up his two daughters.

Recovery crews arrived at 3:30 a.m. Monday with heavy-duty equipment, which included a large crane and multiple flatbed 18 wheelers.

Members of Adventures with Purpose believe they made a major discovery last Saturday based on an anonymous tip.

Crews used sonar technology to find the SUV, which was submerged 24 feet underwater in Darby Creek. They found the remains of a man’s body in the vehicle, which authorities believed Amabile’s. The plates on the SUV matched Amabile’s vehicle.

Dental records confirmed Tuesday the body was Amabile.

Police say the discovery could bring closure to the family that’s been searching for answers for nearly two decades.

“This is something that we’ve been investigating for a long time. It wasn’t just the initial missing person. It was following a lot of leads over the years, following a lot of different theories as far as the whereabouts of the missing person. So for us and for the family, it’s closure if it is the victim,” Ridley Township Police Captain James Dougherty said.