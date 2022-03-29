PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles are bringing back Kelly green jerseys.

Eagles CEO Jeffrey Lurie said Tuesday the jerseys will be making a return beginning in the 2023 season.

“In 2018, the NFL allowed the teams to come up with an alternate jersey. We really wanted to go back to the classic Eagles green, Kelly green jersey, but we wanted to do it the right way,” Lurie said. “And the right way was to have a matching helmet and for whatever different reasons existed, it wasn’t until June of this past year in 2021 that the NFL allowed us to come up with a second helmet.”

Lurie says the alternate jerseys will be as similar to the Kelly greens the team wore in the ’80s and ’90s.

“It’s what our fans have wanted, it’s what we have wanted,” Lurie said. “And we’re going to be able to introduce that for that season and it’s going to be, if you all remember the Nineties and the Eighties with Randall and Reggie and Jerome and Seth and Clyde and everybody, it’s going to be that uniform and it’s going to be as identical to what that existed as possible.”

Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie announces that our classic green alternate uniforms will return in 2023! pic.twitter.com/UCHecvzIqx — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) March 29, 2022

Lurie also said the Eagles will now wear black helmets to match their black alternate uniforms beginning in the 2022 season.