Police: Driver Charged With DUI In Crash That Killed 3-Year-Old In Brewerytown

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A driver has been charged with DUI in a crash that claimed the life of a 3-year-old child in Philadelphia’s Brewerytown neighborhood. Police say the 62-year-old driver of a Nissan SUV was allegedly under the influence and is now facing charges.
The crash happened around 11 a.m. Monday at 30th Street and Girard Avenue.
Police say the SUV crashed into a Volkswagen multiple times, then jumped the curb and flipped over on the sidewalk.
It came down on top of a 27-year-old woman and a 3-year-old.
The woman was able to free herself and is in stable condition.