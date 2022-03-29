PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A wild police pursuit ended with a violent crash Tuesday night. Two Philadelphia police officers were injured.
It happened at Torresdale Avenue and Sanger Street in the city's Wissinoming section.
Police say the officers were pursuing a road rage suspect who pointed a gun at a couple.
The 24-year-old suspect hit their vehicle and two parked cars. He was arrested.
There is no word on how serious the injuries are of all involved.