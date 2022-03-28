PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner will announce the conviction of a defendant who was prohibited from possessing a firearm and accused of discharging a weapon on New Year’s Eve in 2019. He will also reiterate the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office’s commitment to holding people who illegally possess firearms and commit weapon offenses accountable. DA Krasner will also provide his weekly gun crimes update.
- What: DAO to Announce Conviction of Defendant for Discharging Firearm During New Year’s Eve Incident, Provide Gun Crimes Update
- When: Monday, March 28, 2022
- Time: 11:00 a.m.
