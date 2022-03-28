PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — New details are coming to light on the teenage boy who was shot and killed while carrying water from his dad’s house to his car in Wissinoming. Police now believe the teen was not hit by a stray bullet as they initially thought.

Sources tell Eyewitness News that 15-year-old Sean Toomey was shot twice, once in the head and once in the side Thursday night during an attempted carjacking outside his home on Mulberry Street in Wissinoming.

On Monday, police confirmed Sean died from his injuries at the hospital.

His father remembered him as a reserved kid with a passion for football and basketball.

“He liked his computer. He liked watching the Eagles,” John Toomey said. “He knew a lot about sports. He was a quiet, nice kid.”

Philadelphia police say nine teenagers under the age of 18 have been the victim of gun-related homicides so far this year. By this time last year, that number was 15.

“Shootings are taking place at a rapid pace,” Melany Nelson said.

Nelson is the director of the CARES unit at the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office, which connects families of homicide victims with resources, like therapy.

“We are always calling the families the very next day,” Nelson said. “We will reach out to the families to see what services are needed for them, and doing that soft handoff to community-based agencies to be able to provide all of those free services.”

Students at @MercyCTE are mourning the death of former student Sean Toomey, the 15-year-old fatally shot while carrying water from his dad’s car to his house. This is the message the private Catholic vocational school will send to parents tonight. pic.twitter.com/5U0KYRR4n4 — Madeleine Wright (@MWrightReports) March 28, 2022

Nelson didn’t say specifically if she’s helping Toomey’s family, but she did say her organization has called the family members of all 120 adult and juvenile homicide victims this year in Philly.

“If that loved one did not have life insurance, they can be reimbursed for up to $6,500 for funeral expenses,” Nelson said.

As Toomey’s family grieves the loss of their loved one, police continue searching for his killer.

“I’m probably going to move out of here. You know, I was born and raised in this neighborhood,” John Toomey said. “Now, kids are getting shot on the streets.”

Most recently, Sean was homeschooled, but before that, he attended Mercy Career & Technical High School, where students and staff held a prayer service on Monday to honor his memory.

“I deeply regret to inform you that Sean Toomey, a former Mercy Career & Technical High School student, died Friday afternoon. He was a victim of gun violence. He was only fifteen years old. Please hold Sean’s father, sister, family, and friends in your prayers. May God grant eternal rest and peace to Sean and comfort his family and friends. This is an incomprehensible tragedy. I ask you to please speak to your child about Sean. This morning, Sean’s classmates joined faculty and staff at a prayer service where we mourned his loss as a school community. Although counseling was available for students today, your child may need to speak with a school counselor at some point in the coming days or weeks. Our staff is available to assist grieving students. Please pray for Sean and please pray for Sean’s family in this time of unspeakable loss and grief. I ask you to continue to pray for an end to gun violence.”

If you have any information that could help the investigation, police want you to give them a call.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.