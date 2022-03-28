PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An assault was caught on tape inside a South Philadelphia Dollar Tree. Police say a couple got into a dispute with the cashier at the store on Oregon Avenue.
The suspects started to leave, but that's when investigators say the man started throwing merchandise around the store.
He then walked over to the worker and “choke-slammed” the employee to the ground, according to investigators. The man walked out, laughing.
If you recognize the suspects call police.