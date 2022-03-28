CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man died in a hail of gunfire in Port Richmond Monday night. Police say the 42-year-old victim was shot after he left the gym and got into his Jeep on the 2200 block of East Tioga Street.

It happened just before 8 o’clock.

The victim drove a short distance before crashing into parked cars.

Police are working to learn the motive for the shooting.

So far, no one has been arrested.

