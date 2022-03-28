PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A FBI special agent took the stand Monday morning in the trial of city councilmember Kenyatta Johnson and his wife, Dawn Chavous. Johnson and Chavous walked into court in Center City Monday morning.
Prosecutors claim Chavous was given a consultant job for Universal Companies and paid nearly $67,000.
In exchange, prosecutors say, Universal got Johnson's vote on key projects.
Defense attorneys argue, Johnson already supported Universal's mission, so no bribe was necessary. And Chavous was hired for her expertise, not because of her husband.
Two Universal executives are also facing charges in the case.