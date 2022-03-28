PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was shot and killed in Roxborough after a gunman fired more than a dozen rounds at a gas station. It happened in the 5800 block of Ridge Avenue shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday.
Officers later located the victim a block and a half away.
Investigators have not identified the victim, only saying he's in his 20's.
So far, no one is in custody.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.