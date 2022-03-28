CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Buddy, Local, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Pennsylvania SPCA says Buddy the cat is showing signs of improvement after being attacked by dogs last week in a suspected case of intentional animal abuse.

The PSPCA tweeted out this photo Monday morning.

They say Buddy is “getting sassier.”

PSCPA officers say a 12-year-old and a 17-year-old allowed their dogs to attack Buddy last week.

Both suspects surrendered to police.