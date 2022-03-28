PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Pennsylvania SPCA says Buddy the cat is showing signs of improvement after being attacked by dogs last week in a suspected case of intentional animal abuse.
The PSPCA tweeted out this photo Monday morning.
READ MORE: Why Snow Squalls Pose Such a Danger to Drivers
A little check in from Buddy this morning. He is doing well, and beginning to open his pretty green eyes more.
While we have gotten so much attention for Buddy, we also wanted to mention how many other super special cats we have in our care looking for #furever homes. pic.twitter.com/PkrOZMNZpd
— Pennsylvania SPCA (@PSPCA) March 28, 2022
They say Buddy is “getting sassier.”READ MORE: At Least 3 Dead In Pileup Of Dozens Of Vehicles In Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania
PSCPA officers say a 12-year-old and a 17-year-old allowed their dogs to attack Buddy last week.MORE NEWS: 'It Was A Bad Choice': West Philadelphia Community Reacts To Local Icon Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock
Both suspects surrendered to police.