PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Congressmen Brendan F. Boyle (PA02) and Dwight Evans (PA03) will hold a news conference Monday along with Black Doctors Consortium founder, Dr. Ala Stanford, to formally announce the awarding of a combined $3 million in Community Project Funding to the organization. The Black Doctors Consortium offers primary care services for adults and children, lab work, behavioral health care, and standard immunizations required for schools, as well as flu shots.
The press conference will take place at approximately 10:30 a.m. and be streamed on CBS News Philly above.
- What: Local Congressmen To Announce $3 Million Funding Award To Black Doctors Consortium
- When: March 28, 2022
- Time: 10:30 a.m.- 11 a.m.
Online stream: Live in the player above
