PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — This will be a remarkable week of temperatures that includes daytime highs on six separate days that span in the 30’s, 40’s, 50’s, 60’s, and 70’s. The Philadelphia region will also see everything from rain to snow to thunderstorms.

Gone are the 70’s we recently enjoyed. Instead, the Philly area will kick off this last week of March with highs 20 to 25 degrees below average. Typically, we are in the upper 50’s this time of year, but Monday will feel very winter-like with highs in the 30’s and wind chills in the teens and 20’s. There’s even a chance of snow showers and snow squalls Monday afternoon.

Tuesday and Wednesday remain chilly as highs climb to the 40’s, still well below average. Sunny skies on Tuesday will give way to clouds on Wednesday. Temperatures on Wednesday morning will be below freezing, and as a warm-front lifts past our area, the region could see a wintry mix of snow and rain.

That same warm front will usher in the 70’s for Thursday returning the area to an early summer pattern complete with rain and some thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening to end the month of March.

April begins on Friday, and the Philadelphia region will retreat to the 60’s with a chance of early morning rain showers. Saturday will slide below average into the low 50’s as a cooler air mass arrives.