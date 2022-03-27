PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Villanova men’s basketball team earned a spot in the Final Four on Saturday night after beating Houston, but the Wildcats will be without one of their leading scorers next weekend. Junior guard Justin Moore suffered a tear in his right Achilles tendon in the final minutes in the victory over the Cougars, the university announced on Sunday.

Moore will undergo surgery on the injury this week and will be sidelined indefinitely.

“This is a tough blow for all of us, not just because of the great player Justin is, but because of what he means to us as teammates and coaches,” Villanova head coach Jay Wright said in a release. “As one of our captains, Justin has been an integral part of our success. He helps our team in so many ways. Every game, he guards the opponent’s best scorer and is one of the toughest rebounding guards we have had in our time at Villanova. Justin’s work ethic and dedication will help bring him through this recovery and we look forward to the day where we see him back on the court fully healthy.”

It’s official from Villanova — Justin Moore has a torn Achilles. He will miss the final four. Such a bummer. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/KJ6w7v79Xg — Pat Gallen (@PatGallenCBS3) March 27, 2022

Moore, who ranked second on Villanova in points per game, averaged 14.8 in 36 games this season. He also earned second team All-Big East honors in his third year as a starter.

Villanova will play Kansas next Saturday at 6:09 p.m. in the Superdome in the Final Four. If they win, the Wildcats will be going for their third championship since 2016.