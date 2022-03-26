DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) — A suspect turned himself in Friday night in connection to a deadly shooting Friday morning near a high school in Delaware County, Upper Darby police confirmed to CBS3’s Joe Holden.

It happened near Monsignor Bonner and Archbishop Prendergast Catholic High School.

Shortly after 8 p.m. Friday, the white Audi A4 seen in a surveillance video at the scene of the incident was driven by a flatbed truck to the Upper Township Police Department. There’s a bullet hole seen in the rear passenger window.

Moments later, a man was brought into police headquarters. Police say the man is a suspect in the shooting.

Police say the shooting happened just before 8 a.m. Friday morning at Lansdowne Avenue and Winding Way in Drexel Hill.

Upper Darby Township police say a 56-year-old man from Havertown was shot and killed while in his car.

Police provided surveillance pictures of a vehicle they’ve confiscated and believe to be involved in the incident.

The car was seen next to the Mercedes van where the shooting occurred before taking off at a high rate of speed down Lansdowne Avenue, leaving the driver of the other vehicle with a single gunshot wound to the left side of the head.

Upper Darby police say both vehicles were stopped at a red light at Lansdowne Avenue and Winding Way when the man was shot and killed.

The victim’s driver-side window was down, which indicated there was some sort of back-and-forth between the drivers.

It happened between 7:50 a.m. and 8 a.m. Authorities say there were no school children in the area at the time of the shooting.

“This white Audi A4 was stopped in the left lane,” Upper Darby Police Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt said. “The victim’s white van was stopped in the right lane. It was a solid red light and there were vehicles stopped behind them in traffic. As I said, the light is still red, this white Audi goes through the intersection at a high rate of speed, all of the other cars are still stationary. Then the light cycles and it turns green and the traffic flows not even realizing what had happened.”

A suspect was taken into custody and will be charged in connection to the deadly incident, sources told Eyewitness News.

A representative from the Archdiocese says Bonner and Prendie administrators were in contact with police throughout the day regarding school operations.

School remained in session based on guidance from police with modified transportation routes due to the closure of Lansdowne Avenue.

A close friend identified the victim as Jimmy Hunt to Eyewitness News on Saturday morning.

The friend described Hunt as “a guy who would do anything for people, give you the shirt off his back.” Hunt is a Bonner grad and a married father of four.

The investigation remains ongoing.

The intersection has since been reopened.

CBS3’s Alecia Reid, Joe Holden and Siafa Lewis contributed to this report.