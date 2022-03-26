DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) — A man from Delaware County has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in Drexel Hill near Bonner-Prendergast High School. Lloyd Amarsingh, of Darby, turned himself in on Friday night after he allegedly shot and killed 56-year-old Jimmy Hunt of Havertown.

Amarsingh is being charged with third degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, and possessing instruments of crime.

The shooting occurred on Friday morning around 8 a.m. Upper Darby Township police were called to the intersection of Lansdowne Avenue and Winding Way due to a white minivan with the driver slumped over the wheel. Hunt, who was the driver of the vehicle, was bleeding from the head and unconscious, police say. The car was also still running.

Police say Hunt was suffering a gunshot wound to the left side of his head and pronounced dead at 10:30 a.m. at Lankenau Medical Center.

Investigators say video surveillance shows Hunt’s vehicle stopped at a traffic light in the right southbound lane of Lansdowne Avenue at 7:53 a.m. Moment’s later, a white sedan stopped in the left southbound lane next to Hunt’s car.

According to police, the white sedan then suddenly accelerated through the red light across Winding Way. The vehicle continued across Garrett Road and traveled southbound on Lansdowne Avenue. Police say additional video captured a white Audi sedan traveling a high rate of speed away from the location of the shooting.

Police later confirmed that the Audi belonged to Amarsingh. After turning himself in, police found the Audi in the alley behind his residence with a bullet hole in the rear passenger side window. Police say Amarsingh also confirmed it was his white Audi in the video surveillance images from the scene.

On Friday night, Amarsingh spoke to police about the shooting. He said while at the light next to Hunt, he was unloading his firearm and listening to loud music after celebrating getting unemployment money.

According to police, Amarsingh had the firearm in his right hand, and used the left hand to remove the magazine and the firearm went off. Amarsingh then told police he removed the magazine from the weapon, pulled the weapon slide back to eject the unfired round and the weapon went off.

Police say they later found Amarsingh’s firearm, a 10mm Rock Island pistol, which is the pistol he said he fired inside his Audi.

The Montgomery County Medical Examiner completed an autopsy of Hunt on Friday night and determined the matter of death was a homicide and the cause was a gunshot wound to the head, according to a release.