SAN ANTONIO (CBS) — Villanova advanced to the Final Four with a 50-44 victory over the University of Houston on Saturday. The Wildcats will play the winner of Kansas and Miami next weekend.
Both teams shot the ball poorly in the contest. Jermaine Samuels recorded a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Caleb Daniels added 12 points off the bench.
Villanova went a perfect 15 for 15 from the free throw line in the win.
The win marks the fourth time Villanova has made it to the Final Four under head coach Jay Wright. In the previous two trips, they won the tournament in 2016 and 2018.
