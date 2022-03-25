Havertown Man Shot, Killed Following Road Rage Incident In Upper Darby Near Bonner-Prendergast High School: Police

CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — A 56-year-old Havertown man was shot and killed in Upper Darby following a road rage incident on Friday morning, police tell CBS3’s Joe Holden. The shooting happened on Lansdowne Avenue and Garrett Road near Bonner-Prendergast High School.

The incident was first reported to be a car crash.

Police are currently gathering video and trying to identify the shooter and the suspect’s vehicle.

 