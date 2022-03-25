PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 15-year-old boy is fighting for his life after a shooting in Wissinoming Thursday night. Police say he was an innocent bystander.
It all started when suspects were trying to break into a car on the 6200 block of Mulberry Street.
Officers say a man confronted the suspects and gunfire erupted.
They say the 15-year-old was across the street carrying a case of water and was hit twice.
No arrests have been made.