Kingsessing Shooting Leaves Man Critically Injured: Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 30-year-old man was shot twice early Friday morning in Philadelphia’s Kingsessing section, police say. The shooting occurred on 52nd Street and Woodland Avenue around 1:22 a.m.
Police say the man was shot once in his upper chest and once in his upper back. He was transported to Presbyterian Hospital and placed in critical condition, according to officials.
No arrests have been made and no weapon was recovered.
