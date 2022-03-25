CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) – Some lawmakers in New Jersey want to change what time high schools starts in the state. Legislators have introduced a bill that would push back the start of classes to no earlier than 8:30 a.m.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, not getting enough sleep is common among high school students and is associated with several health risks including being overweight, drug use, and poor academic performance.
If the bill passes, the new start time wouldn't be in place until the 2024-2025 school year.
The push for later start times is similar to the one just made in Philadelphia.
The School District of Philadelphia said on March 17 it's moving all but four high schools to a 9 a.m. start time when the new school year begins in August.
Philadelphia’s teachers’ union released a statement against the time change. It said, in part: “A unilateral schedule change goes against the contractually outlined procedures, and we have shared our opposition to this change with the district.”