PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A funeral is scheduled next week for one of the Pennsylvania State troopers killed in the crash on I-95. The mass for trooper Martin Mack will begin at 11 a.m. next Thursday at St. Michael the Archangel Church in Tullytown.

There will be a public viewing for Mack on Wednesday at Wade’s Funeral Home in Bristol from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A large law enforcement contingent is expected at the mass.

St. Michael’s can hold 1,200 people in the upper church and another 800 in the basement, according to Rev. Dennis Mooney.

State and local police are working out the parking arrangements for the service.

Sources tell CBS3 that Jayana Webb, the alleged drunk driver, had a blood-alcohol level twice the legal limit at the time of the crash on Monday. She’s charged with killing mack, trooper Brendan Sisca, and Reyes Rivera Oliveras.

A woman who identified herself as Oliveras’ sister-in-law told Eyewitness News he landed at the airport and had started walking to his mom’s house in Allentown.

State police say the two troopers were helping Oliveras on the highway when Webb allegedly hit and killed all three men with her SUV.