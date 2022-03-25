CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 33-year-old man was shot multiple times and killed in Philadelphia’s Kensington section early Friday morning. Police identified the victim as Eric Sampson of Philadelphia.

Police found Sampson at the intersection of Kensington Avenue and Atlantic Street around 12:20 a.m. He was shot multiple times in his torso, according to officials. 

He was taken to the hospital and died a short time later. 

No suspects have been arrested and the investigation is ongoing.

