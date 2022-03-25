PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Congressman Dwight Evans will hold a news conference on Friday morning to highlight new federal funding he recently secured for The Enterprise Center’s 52nd Street Initiative. The 52nd Street Initiative will partner with the Philadelphia community to transform the disinvested 52nd Street commercial corridor.
Through strategic property acquisition and rehabilitation, this initiative will develop a mixed-use, entrepreneurial hub for food, retail, and service business development.
The press conference will take place at approximately 10:30 a.m. and be streamed on CBS News Philly above.
- What: Evans will hold a news conference on Friday morning to highlight new federal funding he recently secured for The Enterprise Center’s 52nd Street Initiative.
- When: Friday, March 25, 2022.
- Time: 10:30 a.m.
- Online stream: Live in the player above and your mobile streaming device.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.