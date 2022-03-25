PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new laser to zap away skin imperfections. It’s the latest technology to repair a variety of issues.

This is a new and improved green light laser that’s fast, powerful, and more patient-friendly.

Thirty-five-year-old Paige Blauer wants to get rid of some red spots on her face. After two years of the pandemic, she’s ready to start dating again and wants to look her best.

“I just want to feel more confident,” Blauer said. “We’ve kind of been under wraps for the last couple of years, not really going out there, not socializing so I’m looking forward to getting back out there, meeting people.”

She’s turned to Dr. Eric Bernstein at the Main Line Center for Laser Surgery. His newest skin-improving laser is called DermaV.

“It combines things that are in a bunch of other lasers,” he said.

It treats discoloration, spider veins, and fine lines with quick zaps of green light that cause an inflammation to remodel the skin.

“It has spray cooling, which green lasers haven’t had before,” Bernstein said.

Bernstein says it’s virtually pain-free because of the cooling element. Plus, the focus and intensity can be adjusted.

“The other really cool aspect about it is,” he said, “you can actually roll it over the skin and it fires as it goes, so it’s extremely fast.”

Here are some before and after comparisons of the laser therapy that costs between $250 to $800 depending on what’s being treated.

“I’m really excited about this,” Bernstein said.

Blauer, who’s red right after the treatment, says it didn’t hurt and she’s looking forward to post-pandemic adventures.

“I want to look fresh, I want to look ready to go,” she said.

The redness and swelling that usually happens after laser therapy usually goes away in a couple of days. Click here for more information.