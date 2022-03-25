PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — CBS3 continues to celebrate Women’s History Month. Eyewitness News was at the Big Picture Philadelphia school for a check presentation from a local women’s organization on Friday.
100 Women of Philadelphia donated $12,000 that will go toward internship programs at the school, which provides hands-on job training.READ MORE: 'Doctors Said He's Brain Dead': Devastated Father Speaks Out After 15-Year-Old Son Shot In Wissinoming
“What better thing could we do as 100 Women than to give to an organization that is helping more people go out and better the world,” Elizabeth Zack said. “It’s this ripple of positivity.”READ MORE: 17-Year-Old, 12-Year-Old Surrender In Connection To Vicious Dog Attack Of Family Cat 'Buddy' In Frankford, PSPCA Says
“When I went in there, we all had the same mindset, we all had the same goals,” Cianiliz Ruiz said. “All of the teachers had the same plan for us and that’s to help us graduate and find her a career.”
Click here for more information on Big Picture Philadelphia.MORE NEWS: Letter Sent To Kenney Administration Urges Philadelphia Officials To Reconsider Expensive New Rules Over Streeteries
More information about 100 Women of Philadelphia can be found here.