GLASSBORO, N.J. (CBS) — A bizarre burglary case in South Jersey. Police have arrested a suspect who they say is stealing women’s underwear. Eyewitness News has exclusive video of the suspect at the scene of one of the crimes.

Eyewitness News spoke off-camera with the roommate of one of the victims. She says the victim is shaken up after coming face-to-face with the burglary suspect inside her bedroom but is glad to hear the suspect is now off the streets.

Surveillance video exclusively obtained by Eyewitness News shows the man police believe is responsible for breaking into multiple homes in Glassboro to steal women’s underwear and other personal items.

Helen Seawright lives on North Main Street, just steps away from where one of the burglaries happened.

“He’s got a mental problem if he’s stealing their panties and breaking in their homes,” Seawright said.

The victim was too rattled to talk, but her roommate said off-camera that on March 9, the suspect entered through an unlocked door at the house where they live with their Rowan University sorority sisters.

She says the suspect took bras, panties, $800 in cash and a shoe.

“That’s crazy. And a lot of these young girls are by themselves and that would be pretty scary,” Seawright said.

Police say 10 days later, the suspect, identified as Jorge Navaheredia, broke into another home and came face-to-face with the victim in her bathroom.

Cops say he ran away but was eventually caught when police found him hiding in a kitchen cabinet under the sink.

“He didn’t have no place else to go,” Seawright said.

Police believe Navaheredia is connected to four burglaries, but there could be more victims. He’s now charged with burglary, criminal trespass, theft, and harassment.

“That’s good. At least we’re safe for now. And hopefully, they’ll put him somewhere where he can get help,” Seawright said.

The suspect is currently locked up at the Salem County jail.

If you believe you were a victim of this burglary suspect, police want you to give them a call.