PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An attempted robbery turned deadly in North Philadelphia Thursday night. Police say officers rushed to a Dollar General store after 8:30 p.m. on the 900 block of West Girard Avenue.
According to police, the suspect demanded the cashier open the register.
She signaled to her manager, who tried to talk to the suspect.
Police say he showed a makeshift weapon and demanded cash.
Police say he showed a makeshift weapon and demanded cash.

That's when the manager, who has a license to carry, fired two shots and hit the would-be robber in the head.
There’s no word on if the manager will face any charges.